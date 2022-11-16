School kid attacked by pet dog inside lift of Greater Noida society; incident captured on CCTV

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 16

In a shocking incident, a school boy was attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a Greater Noida housing society on Tuesday.

The video of the incident was captured on the CCTV and now it has gone viral on social media.

Dog bites a school going kid in Apartment life in Greater Noida.



Either dogs should be banned in Apartment lifts or the owners should cover dogs mouth for others safety. pic.twitter.com/IU3ZCAAsCh — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) November 16, 2022

In the footage, the little kid who was on his way to school can be seen accompanied by his mother. There was another person present in the lift with his pet dog inside. In the CCTV footage, the dog can be seen attacking the child, before the owner caught hold of the dog.

Following this, the boy has been administered four injections.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have taken place in the La Residentia society.

This dog attack comes days after the Noida authority recently formulated a policy regarding pet animals.

As per new guidelines issued by the Noida authority, pet owners will have to register their dogs or cats or else they will have to pay a fine. Also, in case their pet (dogs or cats) cause any injury then the owner will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000.

In case of any violation, there is a provision for imposition of a fine of RS 2,000 per month.