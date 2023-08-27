Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

PTI

New Delhi, August 26

A 23-year-old man allegedly attacked a schoolkid and another person with a knife in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday morning, the police said.

Accused Vinay, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, was also thrashed by the locals. According to a preliminary inquiry, Vinay attacked Chaman (11), a student of SKV School, all of a sudden without any provocation, a senior police officer said. A passerby, Rajesh, tried to save him but he was also assaulted by the accused. Rajesh received multiple injuries on his head, face and hand.

Chaman received an injury near his left shoulder in the back. Both have been shifted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandar Hospital where Rajesh is still undergoing treatment while the student is out of danger.

Meanwhile, locals and passersby caught hold of Vinay and thrashed him. He also tried to harm himself with the knife, the senior officer said, adding there was no specific reason for the quarrel.

Legal action is being taken as per medico-legal cases and statements of the victims, the officer said. The accused’s details are being sought from his family members.