Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

New Delhi, April 17

A 30-year-old schoolteacher and her minor brother were allegedly stabbed to death with a screwdriver in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Holkar and 17-year-old Ram Pratap Singh, originally from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that at 10.11 am, they received information about the crime having being committed at Gali No. 3 in Shakarpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Apoorva Gupta said, “Kamlesh’s brother was visiting the family from his native place in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the birthday of the couple’s two-year-old son.”

A police officer said prima facie, it is suspected that Holkar and her husband, Shreyansh Kumar (33), got into an argument on Tuesday night, following which he fatally stabbed her and her brother. The police added that Shreyansh was missing in the morning but later joined the probe.

“The weapon used in the crime is suspected to be a screwdriver, which was found near the spot,” said DCP Gupta. “Further investigation is underway,” she added.

