‘Science of happiness’ course soon

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU), in partnership with Rekhi Foundation for Happiness, will introduce a ‘Science of Happiness’ course in five women’s colleges and university departments from the next academic session, read an official statement. The first five institutions to offer the course will be Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Gargi College, Indraprastha Women’s College, Miranda House and Daulat Ram College. The initiative aims to promote wellbeing and mental health of students.
Retro Fest at Khalsa College
Vanaj, the Commerce Society of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, will organise its annual fest, Manzil’24, on March 12. The Retro Commerce Fest promises to take visitors on a nostalgic journey to the 1990s. The event will take place on the college premises in Karol Bagh. Besides a delectable array of food, various childhood-themed activities like Murder Mystery, Marketing Mario, and Takeshi’s Castle would be organised on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...