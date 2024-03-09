‘Science of happiness’ course soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU), in partnership with Rekhi Foundation for Happiness, will introduce a ‘Science of Happiness’ course in five women’s colleges and university departments from the next academic session, read an official statement. The first five institutions to offer the course will be Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Gargi College, Indraprastha Women’s College, Miranda House and Daulat Ram College. The initiative aims to promote wellbeing and mental health of students.

Retro Fest at Khalsa College

Vanaj, the Commerce Society of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, will organise its annual fest, Manzil’24, on March 12. The Retro Commerce Fest promises to take visitors on a nostalgic journey to the 1990s. The event will take place on the college premises in Karol Bagh. Besides a delectable array of food, various childhood-themed activities like Murder Mystery, Marketing Mario, and Takeshi’s Castle would be organised on the occasion.

