Sculptures made of recycled material to beautify parks, open spaces in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, May 19

Sculptures made of waste and scrap materials will adorn parks and roundabouts across Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in the city in September, a Municipal Corporation of Delhi official said on Friday.

The civic body has plans to complete the installation of such sculptures by July-end and will be inviting bids for this soon, he said.

“The idea behind the plan is to create beautiful sculptures and utilise waste materials like old benches, typewriters, automobile parts and electric poles etc.

“We will develop sculptures showcasing Indian culture. These sculptures will be installed in parks and open spaces. We are hoping to complete this project by July-end,” the official added.

A waste-to-art-themed park is being set up in East Delhi's Shahdara region on similar lines.

At present, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) operates two such waste-to-art parks at Sarai Kale Khan and Punjabi Bagh featuring replicas of monuments made from recycled scrap materials.

“These projects will not only make the city beautiful but also ensure that waste is reused and reutilised,” the official said.

The MCD has stepped up preparations for the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9-10. The corporation has asked its officials to complete all G20-related work in a time-bound manner.

The civic authorities are also installing various kinds of foliage and flower pots on sidewalks and kerbs of over 20 roads under its jurisdiction as part of the beautification work.

India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations. The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.