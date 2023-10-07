Secretly filmed in washroom during IIT-Delhi fest, allege Bharti College students; sweeper arrested

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

About 10 students from Delhi University’s Bharti College alleged that they were secretly filmed while changing in the IIT-Delhi washroom for a fashion show during the institute’s ongoing fest, police said on Saturday.

The girls from Bharti College’s Elantre Society, in a video posted on social media, alleged that the administration didn’t take action against the accused even after being informed.

A complaint was received at Kishangarh police station regarding the incident and the accused, a 20-year-old contractual sweeper, was arrested, the police said.

“Today, a complaint was received through X at Kishangarh police station regarding making a video in the ladies washroom of IIT-Delhi by a boy,” a senior police officer said.

A case under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kishangarh police station on Saturday and the accused—a contractual sweeper—was arrested and sent to judicial custody, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi has issued a statement saying the matter was handed over to the police immediately and added the institute has “zero tolerance” for such cases.

“The accused, in an unfortunate and regrettable incident, on October 6, was immediately handed over to the Delhi Police that is investigating the matter. He was identified as an employee of an agency to which housekeeping services have been outsourced,” it said.

“The institute treated the matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency it deserved. The institute is fully cooperating with the police and has a zero-tolerance policy for any such instance,” it added.

The Delhi University Students’ Union also condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

