Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, August 10
The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.
"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
5 pilgrims killed as landslide debris falls on car in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
The victims were on their way to Kedarnath
Singapore's famed Bharatanatyam dancer Rathi Karthigesu dies at 87
Coming from a family of influentials in Singapore, the bhara...