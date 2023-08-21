Security guard thrashed over parking issue

New Delhi, August 20
A 28-year-old man allegedly beat up a security guard over a parking issue in Dwarka Sector-6, the police said on Sunday.
The medical examination of the guard, Sadashiv Jha, was done and it was found that the guard suffered injury over his left eyebrow. According to the doctor who conducted the medical examination, the nature of injury was simple and blunt, the police said.
