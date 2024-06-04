Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

With all eyes on the results of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, local authorities in Delhi have made adequate security arrangements for the counting day.

The counting process of 89.21 lakh votes in Delhi is scheduled to begin at 8 AM. The Delhi Police has deployed 7,000 personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process. The Delhi Police in a statement said, “Elaborate security arrangements have been made by Delhi Police for the vote-counting day. Around 70 companies of the force will be deployed at all the seven counting centres across Delhi.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Mahla said that keeping the strict and clear guidelines by the ECI in mind, the police have made security arrangements and have already deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and local police along with Special Armed Police (SAP) across the district.

The Delhi Police has also imposed Section 144 around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, and banned drones and laser beam activities in the funnel area, which falls within the approach path of flights to the international airport.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha