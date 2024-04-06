‘See you soon outside’: Manish Sisodia pens letter to his constituents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday penned a letter to his Assembly constituency – Patparganj – thanking people for taking care of his ailing wife.

Fighting for education In the past one year, I missed and remembered everyone. Everyone worked together with honesty. Just like freedom fighters fought for the Independence, we are fighting for good education and schools. — Manish Sisodia, former Deputy CM

“See you soon outside. Long live the education revolution, love you all,” he began his letter.

“In the past one year, I missed and remembered everyone. Everyone worked together with honesty. Just like freedom fighters fought for Independence, we are fighting for good education and schools. The dream of Independence had come true even after British dictatorship. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education…,” his letter read.

Comparing the BJP at the Centre with the British Raj, Sisodia said he was inspired by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. “The British were also very proud of their power, the British also used to put people in jail on false charges. The British kept Gandhiji in jail for many years. Nelson Mandela was also jailed. These people are my inspiration, and you all are my strength,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, a post from the senior AAP leader on X, read, “The British were also very proud of their power...Owing to the arrogance of power, they had imprisoned Gandhiji many times for many years.”

“However, history is witness to the fact that the sun set on the British rule that put a saint like Mahatma Gandhi in jail, but today the name of Gandhiji is taken with so much respect in the whole world that the sun on Gandhi’s name never sets,” he added.

“The same British, intoxicated with the arrogance of power, had also kept Nelson Mandela in jail for 30 years. But today the world remembers Mandela for his fight, not the dictatorship that put him in jail. Mahatma Gandhi and Mandela were great people, I am not even equal to the dust at their feet, but these people are my inspiration and you people are my strength,” the letter concluded.

In his letter from the jail, Sisodia added that he would only consider India developed and on a par with world leaders if every student was able to stand on his own after schooling and was ready to lead the world in the field of science and technology.

Stressing on the importance of good education and schools, he said, “To be a developed country, it is necessary to have good education and schools. I am happy that education revolution took place in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, reading the news of education revolution in Punjab gives me relief.”

