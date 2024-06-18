Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 17

The trend of seed-embedded cards is gaining popularity in the country as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper products. These cards, which can be planted to grow into plants, are part of a larger movement towards sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Numerous startups and small businesses are focusing on producing and distributing seed-embedded cards.

Besides businesses, municipal leaders across India are increasingly adopting eco-friendly visiting cards embedded with plant seeds. This innovative approach not only mitigates paper waste but also transforms these cards into a living symbol of green consciousness. Seed paper, which combines paper pulp with organic seeds, allows these cards to be planted after use, sprouting into various plants ranging from flowers to herbs.

While Maharashtra has embraced this eco-friendly trend, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is yet to follow suit.

Leading the charge in this green initiative is IAS Shubham Gupta, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, who recently unveiled his plantable visiting cards. This move has garnered praise for its dual function as a networking tool and an environmental statement.

Commenting on the adoption of such sustainable practices in Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, acknowledged the city’s lag behind Mumbai. However, he expressed openness to the idea, adding, “If I like it, I will surely share it with the commissioner.”

These eco-friendly visiting cards are not just about reducing paper waste but also serve as a catalyst for promoting sustainable practices in everyday government operations. It sets a green example for others to emulate, encouraging a shift towards creative problem-solving and environmental responsibility.

While the concept of plantable visiting cards is gaining traction in municipal corporations, the idea of seed paper itself is not new. In 2020, Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan introduced his unique business card made of seed paper, offering visitors a parting gift that could later grow into a vibrant basil plant. He had also taken to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase his visiting cards.

Plantable paper has also found popularity in personal celebrations like weddings. Earlier this year, a principal in Telangana showcased an eco-friendly magazine for his daughter’s wedding invitation. These magazines not only contained seeds of flower plants such as tulsi, marigold and chrysanthemum, but also included pens embedded with seeds of vegetables like tomato, brinjal, okra and leafy greens such as coriander and lettuce.

These instances highlight a growing trend towards integrating sustainability into everyday practices, emphasising the potential of small, eco-friendly gestures to make a significant impact on the environment. As more individuals and organisations embrace such initiatives, they contribute towards building a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.

What are seed-embedded cards?

Seed-embedded cards are made from biodegradable materials that contain seeds within the paper. After the card has served its purpose, it can be planted in soil, where the paper decomposes, and the seeds germinate into plants. Common types of seeds used include herbs, flowers and vegetables.

Why are they popular?

Eco-friendly: These cards reduce waste and promote environmental sustainability. As they decompose naturally and grow into plants, they help reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional paper products.

Innovative gift: Seed-embedded cards offer a unique and thoughtful gift option that continues to give back to the environment. They are often used for greeting cards, wedding invitations, business cards and promotional materials.

Can be customised: These cards can be customised for various occasions, including festivals, corporate events and personal celebrations, making them versatile and widely applicable

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.