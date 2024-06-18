 Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper


Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 17

The trend of seed-embedded cards is gaining popularity in the country as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper products. These cards, which can be planted to grow into plants, are part of a larger movement towards sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Numerous startups and small businesses are focusing on producing and distributing seed-embedded cards.

Besides businesses, municipal leaders across India are increasingly adopting eco-friendly visiting cards embedded with plant seeds. This innovative approach not only mitigates paper waste but also transforms these cards into a living symbol of green consciousness. Seed paper, which combines paper pulp with organic seeds, allows these cards to be planted after use, sprouting into various plants ranging from flowers to herbs.

While Maharashtra has embraced this eco-friendly trend, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is yet to follow suit.

Leading the charge in this green initiative is IAS Shubham Gupta, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, who recently unveiled his plantable visiting cards. This move has garnered praise for its dual function as a networking tool and an environmental statement.

Commenting on the adoption of such sustainable practices in Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, acknowledged the city’s lag behind Mumbai. However, he expressed openness to the idea, adding, “If I like it, I will surely share it with the commissioner.”

These eco-friendly visiting cards are not just about reducing paper waste but also serve as a catalyst for promoting sustainable practices in everyday government operations. It sets a green example for others to emulate, encouraging a shift towards creative problem-solving and environmental responsibility.

While the concept of plantable visiting cards is gaining traction in municipal corporations, the idea of seed paper itself is not new. In 2020, Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan introduced his unique business card made of seed paper, offering visitors a parting gift that could later grow into a vibrant basil plant. He had also taken to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase his visiting cards.

Plantable paper has also found popularity in personal celebrations like weddings. Earlier this year, a principal in Telangana showcased an eco-friendly magazine for his daughter’s wedding invitation. These magazines not only contained seeds of flower plants such as tulsi, marigold and chrysanthemum, but also included pens embedded with seeds of vegetables like tomato, brinjal, okra and leafy greens such as coriander and lettuce.

These instances highlight a growing trend towards integrating sustainability into everyday practices, emphasising the potential of small, eco-friendly gestures to make a significant impact on the environment. As more individuals and organisations embrace such initiatives, they contribute towards building a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.

What are seed-embedded cards?

Seed-embedded cards are made from biodegradable materials that contain seeds within the paper. After the card has served its purpose, it can be planted in soil, where the paper decomposes, and the seeds germinate into plants. Common types of seeds used include herbs, flowers and vegetables.

Why are they popular?

Eco-friendly: These cards reduce waste and promote environmental sustainability. As they decompose naturally and grow into plants, they help reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional paper products.

Innovative gift: Seed-embedded cards offer a unique and thoughtful gift option that continues to give back to the environment. They are often used for greeting cards, wedding invitations, business cards and promotional materials.

Can be customised: These cards can be customised for various occasions, including festivals, corporate events and personal celebrations, making them versatile and widely applicable

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Diaspora

Nikhil Gupta, accused of murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist, pleads not guilty in US court

4
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

5
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

7
India

9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

8
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

9
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

10
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

9 die, 41 hurt in WB train collision

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

NSA Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

Priyanka settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Rahul not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Decision on post in few days: Sources


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Farmers offer ‘desi daru’, food, fodder for cattle to labourers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 UT heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

On Father’s Day, man kills daughter for honour

An artistic journey into Shivaji’s legacy

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Crorepati candidate & betrayal, Angural, Bhagat trade charges

Kaypee rules out rejoining Congress

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp