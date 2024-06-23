Seeking job reinstatement, civil defence volunteers reach stir site

New Delhi, June 22
Civil defence volunteers staged a protest on Saturday at the site where Water Minister Atishi is continuing her indefinite fast over the city’s water crisis, demanding the reinstatement of their jobs. The situation at the protest site has escalated, with conflicting accusations from the AAP and BJP.
Atishi claimed that the protesters causing disruptions were sent by the BJP. “Today, some people came to my hunger strike site to create a ruckus, create obstacles and attack me,” she alleged. “But I want to tell the BJP that I am following the path of ‘satyagraha’ taught by Gandhiji, the path of hunger strike taught by him. I am not going to be afraid of such things, I am not going to stop this ‘satyagraha’ due to such actions. Till 28 lakh Delhiites do not get their rightful share of water, this hunger strike will continue, this ‘satyagraha’ will continue,” she added.
On the other hand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed regret over an incident at Atishi’s protest site, where AAP workers allegedly assaulted bus marshals who had come to present their demands. “It is highly regrettable that AAP workers assaulted bus marshals, and MP Sanjay Singh’s comments on the matter are very unfortunate,” Sachdeva remarked.
“It is now clear that AAP leaders cannot tolerate dissent. Singh insulted the bus marshals who came to claim their rights by calling them BJP agents, and the people of Delhi will never forgive them,” he added.
Atishi emphasised the urgency of the water crisis, stating, “There is a huge shortage of water in Delhi. 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi.” She reiterated her commitment to the hunger strike until the water supply from Haryana is restored to its full capacity.
