Services of 400 'specialists' engaged by Delhi government terminated: L-G office

New Delhi, July 3
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena terminated the services of around 400 'specialists' appointed by the AAP government in different departments, officials said on Monday; a decision that could trigger a fresh round of confrontation between the ruling party and the L-G.
They were engaged in a "non-transparent manner" and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority, the LG office said in a statement.
The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training, it added.
No immediate reaction was available from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.
"Delhi L-G, VK Saxena has agreed to the proposal of the Services department to immediately terminate the services of about 400 private persons engaged as Fellows/Associate Fellows/Advisors/Dy Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, etc by Delhi government in its various departments and agencies," the L-G office statement said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split
The NCP chief maintained there was a need to fight forces cr...
Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader
‘Today is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar contin...
Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...
Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources
Sources indicate the possibility of a Bill on UCC is remote ...
Maharashtra political theatre: Can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024
In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP