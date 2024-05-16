Setback for Congress as several leaders jump ship to saffron party

Tribune News Service

New delhi, May 15

The Delhi Congress faced a significant blow on Wednesday as several prominent leaders joined the BJP ahead of the voting for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. Delhi Congress leader Jai Kishan Sharma, who was the chairman of the standing committee, joined the saffron party.

On the occasion, two-time councillor Surendra Sharma, former Delhi Lok Sabha observer Jai Karan Chaudhary, former councillor Kamal Gaur and Congress leaders Neeraj Sharma, Sumesh Kapoor and Anand Kumar were welcomed in the BJP.

Besides former members of the Delhi Congress Committee Puneet Sharma and Munim Chaudhary, Rakesh Chaudhary, Aditya Chaudhary, Aditya Mishra, Anil Sharma, former Congress district vice presidents Rajendra Chaudhary and Rakesh Giri switched their camp.

Former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “With the BJP’s continuous progress in Delhi, we are in a position to win all 7 Lok Sabha seats. This progress will help the party lay the groundwork for success in the Assembly elections.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the new leaders. Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who is now with the BJP, criticised the alliance between the AAP and the Congress in the Capital.

Extending his support to the Prime Minister, Jai Kishan Sharma appreciated the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Union Government across the nation. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done unprecedented development work in many areas. Had the Congress been in power, the construction of the Ram Temple would not have been initiated despite the court’s decision.”

