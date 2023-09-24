 Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
People move around a fallen tree in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI



New Delhi, September 23

Around 11 vehicles were damaged in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area in Saturday rain when a school’s wall collapsed on them, officials said.

The back wall of Mukherjee School which touches SG Pocket of Dilshad Garden also took down with it a few trees and the railing of the school, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Several vehicles parked by residents of the SG Pocket, along the wall were damaged. A total of 11 vehicles have minor or major damage. No person was injured, the DCP said.

The other incidents of trees falling were reported in northwest Delhi’s West Shalimar Bagh, Block BF in Shalimar Bagh, and Gujranwala Town in north Delhi’s Model Town area.

No injury was, however, reported in any of these incidents, said fire officials.

According to MCD, waterlogging was reported near Tata Power Limited office on Kanjhawala road in northwest Delhi.

Rains coupled with gusty winds lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday giving relief to the residents of the national capital from sultry weather, officials said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27°C, three notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Several parts of the city, including east Delhi, Shahdara, northeast Delhi and south, witnessed rain during the day.

The traffic was also reportedly affected in several parts of the national capital, including along the Delhi-Gurugram border.

“Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Bhairon Mandir towards Savitri flyover due to the uprooting of a tree near Paras flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X.

“Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur due to waterlogging near Aali village. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” they said in another post.

Commuters took to social media, complaining about the traffic after the rain.

One of the users wrote that the traffic was bad at Ajmeri Gate while another talked about the traffic jam at Ber Sarai-JNU junction.

The rain led to massive traffic congestions from Modi Mill to Chirag Delhi Flyover, Anad Vihar-Dilshad Garden stretch, Bharat Nagar, from Kirby Place to Nangal Raya flyover, Bawana Road, near Prof Joginder Singh Marg T-point, Janakpuri to Andhra School, Kakaji Mandir road and in front of Nand Nagri depot, said others.

