 Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

Residents fill their containers with water from a tanker at Vivekananda Colony in New Delhi. PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

Residents of Lutyens Delhi have been facing significant water shortages as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced drastic reductions in water supply to key areas. The NDMC attributes the cutbacks to inadequate underground sources, which are reportedly up to 40 percent below the required levels, exacerbating the water crisis in the heart of the city.

During a press conference on Tuesday, NDMC member Kuljit Singh Chahal expressed grave concerns about the escalating situation. “The Delhi Government promised to provide free clean water to every house; however, today Delhi is struggling. We all have seen the visuals. Our water supply, which was around 115-120 million litres per day, has gone down to 60-65 million litres per day — almost half,” Chahal said.

The situation is further aggravated by declining water levels at the Wazirabad barrage, a crucial raw water intake point for Delhi’s primary treatment plant. NDMC officials have identified several sections of Lutyens Delhi, including Ashoka Road, Barakhamba and Windsor Place, as areas set to experience significant supply reductions. This marks an unprecedented crisis for regions that have historically enjoyed water security.

Highlighting the critical shortage, NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said, “There are three areas in New Delhi where there is water shortage. We require 125 million litres per day of water, whereas the available water is 80 million litres per day. We have written letters to the Delhi Jal Board from time to time. The need of the hour is to ensure proper water management.”

Emphasising the importance of judicious water use, Upadhyay said, “We have urged people and associations to use water judiciously. Despite installing a new pipeline and providing a tap in every fifth house in JJ clusters like Sanjay Camp and Vivekananda Camp, water shortages are still being met by tankers.”

Criticising the Delhi Government, Upadhyay accused it of failing to provide adequate water and succumbing to corruption. “The Delhi government is not giving us adequate water, saying they are not getting water from the source. This government is drowned in tanker mafia, tender mafia and corruption. Officials of this government have been accused of taking bribes as high as Rs 60 lakh per month from tanker mafias,” he alleged.

Upadhyay also called for proactive measures to address recurring summer shortages. “Water and electricity issues arise every summer season. It’s the government’s responsibility to prepare for the season and make provisions in advance,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran equals Yuvraj Singh's record, hits Afghanistan's Omarzai for 36 runs in an over

3
Punjab

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

4
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

5
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

7
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

8
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

9
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

10
India

'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...

Amid raging heat and lingering hopes, farmers dig their heels in on borders

Amid raging heat and lingering hopes, protesting farmers dig their heels in on Haryana-Punjab borders

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice has not many takers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

NEET row: AAP seeks SC-monitored probe

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

7 miscarriages, Haryana woman’s 8th child saved by blood from Japan

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA’s residence

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana