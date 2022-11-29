Sewage of 32 feeder drains to be diverted for treatment by Jan 15

PTI

New Delhi, November 28

Thirty-two feeder drains flowing into the Najafgarh drain will be completely intercepted and their sewage diverted for treatment by January 15, officials said on Monday.

The 57-km Najafgarh drain is the largest drain in Delhi and accounts for around 60 per cent of the waste water discharged from the Capital into the Yamuna.

The 32 feeder drains, belonging to different agencies such as the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and the Delhi Development Authority, flow into the Najafgarh drain in the 7.5-km stretch between Timarpur and Bharat Nagar.

It is part of the 12-km stretch from Timarpur to Basai Darapur, which will be developed as a waterway for operation of passenger and goods boats in the coming months under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, an official said.