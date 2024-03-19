Sewage overflow at Shakarpur

Residents of gali number 6 in Ganesh Nagar 2, Shakarpur, Delhi, are grappling with the persistent problem of sewage overflow over the past week. The unaddressed problem can lead to a serious health hazard in the area. Despite efforts to bring attention to the matter, the sewage overflow continues unabated, creating unsanitary conditions and increasing the risk of waterborne diseases. Amir, Shakarpur
