Shah to inaugurate ABVP conference

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 69th edition of the National Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 10.

The conference will be organised on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Ground at Burari in Delhi. Over 10,000 students from various states across India are expected to participate in the conference.

To minimise environmental impact, the conference will feature initiatives such as zero food waste and zero plastic usage.

Discussions on education, environment, sports, arts, and current affairs will mark the four-day event. An exhibition named after the ABVP’s founding member, Duttaji Didolkar, will showcase a “mini-India” through captivating paintings and sculptures on eight themes, including Chhatrapati Shivaji and Hindavi Swarajya, the real history of Delhi and the Freedom movement.

Journalist Rajat Sharma will present the ‘Professor Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award’ during the conference. The award recognises individuals, aged under 40 years, who have independently contributed to betterment of society without government assistance.

This year, the award will be presented to Sharad Vivek Sagar for enabling low-income youth to receive world-class education, Lahri Bai Padiya for her conservation efforts and Vaibhav Bhandari for improving the standard of living for the disabled.

