 Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem : The Tribune India

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

Number of bones in her body found in broken condition, showing the brutality of the killing

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

Accused Sahil. Photo: ANI



ANI

New Delhi, June 4

The post-mortem report of the minor girl revealed that she was left with her internal organs hanging out of her stomach after being stabbed for 16 times by the accused Sahil at Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi on May 28.

As per the sources, the police have received a 16-17 page chargesheet from the hospital, wherein the grisly details of the murder have been described.

It has been revealed in the post-mortem that Sahil's attacks were so severe and brutal, that victim's internal organs including the intestine came out, police sources said.

The report has revealed that accused Sahil had stabbed her multiple times and then burgeoned her head with a rock. Several stab wounds on the victim's body confirm the same. Some bones in the head region have also been found with cracks and injuries.

Out of the 16 stab wounds in the victim's body, maximum wounds are present from the shoulder to the hip region, the sources said.

Also, a number of bones in her body have been found in broken condition, showing the brutality of the killing. As per the doctors, this is the result of multiple brutal assaults on the victim's body by accused Sahil.

Meanwhile, the knife and shoes were recovered by the police from the crime spot, which has been sent to the forensic lab for scientific investigation.

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a 20-year-old man named Sahil in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on May 28, the police said.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on May 29.

Earlier on May 1, the police recovered the knife allegedly used by the accused to kill the minor in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on May 28 night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Probe into Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews, cops’ role in helping Raj Jit, Inderjit delayed

2
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

3
Haryana

5 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

4
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

5
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

6
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

7
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind ‘criminal’ act identified

8
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

9
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

Odisha revises train tragedy toll to 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

187 bodies yet to be identified; number of injured put at 1,...

‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind ‘criminal’ act identified

Railway officials said system is 'error proof' and 'fail saf...

Odisha rail accident: Main line tracks repaired, fit to carry trains

Odisha rail accident: Main line tracks repaired, fit to carry trains

Officials say at least one set of railway tracks now fit for...

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

The flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board exper...

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

The passport given to Mehbooba is valid till May 31, 2033


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years