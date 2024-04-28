‘Sheesh Mahal’ signage put up near Delhi CM’s house

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 27

Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, along with former Mayor Jai Prakash and party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, unveiled and placed an iron board near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines, dubbing it ‘Sheesh Mahal, the base of corruption’.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva expressed the disillusionment of Delhiites, stating, "Today, Delhiites who elected Arvind Kejriwal as CM feel ashamed as every other day a new saga of his government's corruption comes out."

Referring to revelations from the liquor scam, Sachdeva alleged that corrupt deals were conducted in the CM house itself. "The statements of court approvers in the liquor scam clearly show that deals of the scam were done in the CM house," he asserted, adding, “The palatial house itself has been illegally constructed, hence we have rightly named it ‘Sheesh Mahal —Corruption ka Adda,’he said.

Sachdeva also indicated future actions, stating, “We will return soon and demand that as the CM is in jail, the camp office at home be closed, and expenses of this palace should not be forced on the exchequer.”

