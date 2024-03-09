Shehzad Poonawalla hails govt’s initiatives for women

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 8

National spokesperson for the BJP Shehzad Poonawalla, in a press conference at the party’s New Delhi headquarters on Friday, commended the government’s proactive stance towards women empowerment. Poonawalla emphasised PM Narendra Modi’s initiatives aimed at uplifting women across various sectors.

Questions Priyanka’s silence on Sandeshkhali National spokesperson for the BJP Shehzad Poonawalla called out Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her silence on the Sandeshkhali incident. He questioned Vadra’s commitment to women’s rights and empowerment, particularly in light of her leadership role within the Congress.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, he highlighted the array of schemes implemented by the BJP for women. Poonawalla pointed to the Ujjwala scheme, which has provided millions of households with access to clean cooking fuel, thereby improving the health and safety of women and their families. He also praised the Beti Bachao Scheme for its role in improving the sex ratio and ensuring the survival and wellbeing of girl children.

Poonawalla further elaborated on the government’s efforts to address challenges faced by girls in education, including the construction of toilets in schools under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He cited a significant reduction in the dropout rate among girls as a result of these initiatives, emphasising the importance of education in empowering women and breaking the cycle of poverty.

In addition to education, Poonawalla highlighted the government’s support for women in entrepreneurship, citing schemes like the Mudra Loan scheme, which has provided financial assistance to millions of women entrepreneurs across the country. He also mentioned various state-level initiatives aimed at promoting women’s economic empowerment, such as the Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Turning to issues of women’s rights, Poonawalla praised the government’s decision to abolish Triple Talaq, calling it a historic step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for Muslim women. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to promote gender-neutral laws, such as the Uniform Civil Code, in states under BJP rule.

Further, Poonawalla took a jab at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her handling of the Sandeshkhali incident.

