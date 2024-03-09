Shehzad Poonawalla hails govt’s initiatives for women

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 8
National spokesperson for the BJP Shehzad Poonawalla, in a press conference at the party’s New Delhi headquarters on Friday, commended the government’s proactive stance towards women empowerment. Poonawalla emphasised PM Narendra Modi’s initiatives aimed at uplifting women across various sectors.
Questions Priyanka’s silence on Sandeshkhali
National spokesperson for the BJP Shehzad Poonawalla called out Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her silence on the Sandeshkhali incident. He questioned Vadra’s commitment to women’s rights and empowerment, particularly in light of her leadership role within the Congress.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, he highlighted the array of schemes implemented by the BJP for women. Poonawalla pointed to the Ujjwala scheme, which has provided millions of households with access to clean cooking fuel, thereby improving the health and safety of women and their families. He also praised the Beti Bachao Scheme for its role in improving the sex ratio and ensuring the survival and wellbeing of girl children.
Poonawalla further elaborated on the government’s efforts to address challenges faced by girls in education, including the construction of toilets in schools under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He cited a significant reduction in the dropout rate among girls as a result of these initiatives, emphasising the importance of education in empowering women and breaking the cycle of poverty.
In addition to education, Poonawalla highlighted the government’s support for women in entrepreneurship, citing schemes like the Mudra Loan scheme, which has provided financial assistance to millions of women entrepreneurs across the country. He also mentioned various state-level initiatives aimed at promoting women’s economic empowerment, such as the Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi Yojana.
Turning to issues of women’s rights, Poonawalla praised the government’s decision to abolish Triple Talaq, calling it a historic step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for Muslim women. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to promote gender-neutral laws, such as the Uniform Civil Code, in states under BJP rule.
Further, Poonawalla took a jab at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her handling of the Sandeshkhali incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...