‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Gurugram, November 13

Even though it's said that marriages are made in heaven, there is a match that has been set up by two neighbours in Gurugram's Palam Vihar Extension.

They are getting their pet dogs hitched.

This unique wedding of the dogs named Sheru (male) and Sweety (female), for which 100 invitation cards have been printed, has their entire locality excited and they will be attending the marriage ceremony as 'baraatis'.

According to the wedding organisers, while Sheru and Sweety will take the pheras on November 13 at 8.30 pm, the mehendi ceremony was performed on Saturday.

Rani, the person who raised Sweety, spoke about her dog and said, "I did not have children after marriage and to help me tackle the loneliness, my husband brought Sweety from the temple three years ago and since then, I have raised her like my child."

She added that due to this wedding, they now had the opportunity to perform a 'kanyadaan'.

Meanwhile, the family that has raised Sheru said, "He is eight-year-old and has grown up playing with our children since they were young."

