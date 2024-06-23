Shivaji an inspiration for all: Union Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi, June 22
Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, lauded the exhibition displaying 115 oil paintings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). The exhibition commemorates the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation and has attracted a large number of visitors, especially young art enthusiasts, over the fortnight.
“Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of our country and has been a source of inspiration for all of us for centuries,” Shekhawat said. “This historical exhibition, based on his life, provides us with an opportunity to learn and understand a lot about his life.” He emphasised that the collection is a “priceless heritage of the nation.”
The exhibition features paintings created by the renowned artist duo Shrikant Choughule and his son Gautam Choughule, under the guidance of Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare. The collector, Deepak Gore, inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision, has donated the significant collection to the IGNCA, recognising its importance as a heritage asset.
The Ministry of Culture has plans to establish a permanent gallery for the paintings and to take the exhibition to various locations across the country, ensuring wider access to this historical treasure.
Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, and Sanjeev Kumar Gautam, Director General of NGMA, accompanied Shekhawat during his visit to the exhibition. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort to preserve and promote the nation’s rich cultural heritage.
