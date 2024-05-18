Shooter involved in car showroom firing killed in encounter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

A shooter, who allegedly fired at a car showroom in West Delhi earlier this month, was killed in an encounter on Thursday night. On May 6, shooter Ajay, alias Goli, of the Himanshu Bhau gang had fired several rounds at Fusion Car showroom in Tilak Nagar.

The special cell unit of the Delhi police exchanged fire with Ajay, a sharp-shooter of fugitive gangster Himanshu alias Bhau’s gang, on the intervening night of May 16-17 in Rohini. The police said he was wanted for a murder in Murthal, Sonepat earlier this year and the shooting incident at the car showroom in Tilak Nagar.

The police received information about Ajay’s movement and laid a trap to intercept him. The vehicle was successfully immobilised, but upon confrontation, Ajay opened fire on the police team, resulting in a brief exchange during which he was shot.

“The gangster has been a close aide and most trustworthy operative of Himanshu. He was operating the gang under the command of Himanshu,” a police official said.

Ajay was rushed to Bhim Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, but succumbed to his injuries. Himanshu, a resident of Ritoli village in Rohtak, Haryana, is listed among the most wanted criminals.

It is believed that he has fled India and is now operating his organised criminal network from abroad. The police said Himanshu is backed by Punjab-based Davinder Bambiha gang and has alliances with jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali. Himanshu has been involved in various criminal activities in the Delhi-NCR region, including targeted killings, shootings for financial gain and extortion.

“He regularly issues threat calls to various businessmen, thus creating an environment of terror. He lures and recruits local youths into his gang by promoting gun culture through social media posts, offering them opportunities to work for him, promising to settle their personal scores, and assuring them of arranging safe escape. He exploits them for criminal activities with false promises to send them abroad after they commit crimes on his behalf,” an official said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.