Shooter of Bishnoi-Jathedi gang held

New Delhi, December 18
The police have arrested a suspected shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang from the Najafgarh-Kapashera road.
On Saturday, information was received that a shooter of the gang, named in several cases in Delhi and Haryana, would come to the Najafgarh area for extorting money from a businessman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.
Later, police in a raid arrested Arun Rana, alias Dhillu, after a scuffle from the Najafgarh-Kapashera road, opposite Chopra Farms in Bamnoli, along with a pistol and five cartridges, he said, adding that Rana is a resident of Gurugram in Haryana.
Rana along with Naresh Sethi and Sachin Deshwal, alias Bhanja, was part of a plan to help their gang’s leader Sandeep Jhanjharia, alias Kala Jathedi, escape from the Haryana Police’s custody on February 1, 2020, the police said.
They said according to the plan, first, Sethi escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police on December 30, 2019 from the Safdarjung Hospital. Thereafter, they purchased over 20 pistols, a pipe gun and three vehicles for Jathedi’s escape, the police said.
On February 1, 2020, Deshwal and Sethi got information from Bhondsi Jail in Gurgaon that Jathedi will be taken to a Faridabad court along with four other criminals, they said.
They deployed their associates in the court to keep a tab on Jathedi’s movement. When the police van carrying him left the court for Bhondsi Jail, Sethi, along with his 11 associates, positioned themselves on the Faridabad-Gurugram road near Gawal Pahari Hanuman Temple in Faridabad in three vehicles, police said.
They said around 3 pm, they stopped the jail van and started firing indiscriminately. In an ensuing gunfight, Sethi and Kapil suffered bullet injuries, and the person in-charge of the jail van was also injured, the police said, adding that they, however, escaped along with Kala Jathedi and another criminal Dhan Singh.
