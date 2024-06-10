Short circuit causes fire at gaming zone in CP’s M block

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

A fire broke out at a gaming zone in Connaught Place on Sunday evening, according to officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The incident occurred in the M Block of Connaught Place. No casualties were reported.

However, a person was trapped inside but was rescued and the fire was brought under control, they added. The person had climbed onto the roof and was rescued.The fire fighters successfully brought down the individual from the roof and managed to contain the fire quickly.

DFS Chief Atul Garg stated that a call was received at 3:22 PM from the game arcade, reporting the fire. “Fire is under control,” he confirmed, adding that operations were underway to manage the situation. The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit in the mechanic’s room. Firefighters swiftly responded to the fire incident, deploying three fire engines to control the fire and smoke.

