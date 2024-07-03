Shortage of water in Faridabad

The acute shortage of potable water during the summer and monsoon continues to be a cause for concern for residents of Sector 21-C, which is one of the posh sectors of Faridabad. The problem can be largely attributed to breakdown in the pipeline network or pumping issues. Besides, the water supplied in the area is contaminated at times due to damaged pipes. The authorities must ensure adequate supply of clean water in all localities. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Dirty public toilet in Gurugram market irks visitors

The public toilet in the Sector 4 market of Gurugram is not being cleaned regularly. Foul smell emanating from the washrooms is causing inconvenience to passers-by. The washroom also needs repair. However, the contractors and employees of the Municipal Corporation apparently don’t give two hoots about it. Senior officials must intervene in the matter to get it repaired at the earliest, and subsequently ensure that it is cleaned regularly. Yogita Katarya, Sector 4, Gurugram

