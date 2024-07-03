Shortage of water in Faridabad

The acute shortage of potable water during the summer and monsoon continues to be a cause for concern for residents of Sector 21-C, which is one of the posh sectors of Faridabad. The problem can be largely attributed to breakdown in the pipeline network or pumping issues. Besides, the water supplied in the area is contaminated at times due to damaged pipes. The authorities must ensure adequate supply of clean water in all localities. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad
Dirty public toilet in Gurugram market irks visitors
The public toilet in the Sector 4 market of Gurugram is not being cleaned regularly. Foul smell emanating from the washrooms is causing inconvenience to passers-by. The washroom also needs repair. However, the contractors and employees of the Municipal Corporation apparently don’t give two hoots about it. Senior officials must intervene in the matter to get it repaired at the earliest, and subsequently ensure that it is cleaned regularly. Yogita Katarya, Sector 4, Gurugram
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters