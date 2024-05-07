Shots fired at car showroom

New Delhi: Multiple shots were fired at a car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area on Monday evening. The police said shots were fired at Fusion Cars showroom in Ganesh Nagar. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West district, Vichitra Veer said, “Based on preliminary information, multiple shots were discharged, targeting both the glass and the air. Several persons have sustained injuries from shattered glass and are currently receiving medical treatment. No gunshot wounds have been reported.” TNS
SSB constable stabbed to death
New Delhi: A 35-year-old SSB constable was allegedly stabbed to death by an auto-rickshaw driver following an argument here, the police said on Monday. DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the victim, Mukesh Kumar Ranwa, punched Vinod (40) in his face after the duo had an altercation over a minor issue. In retaliation, Vinod stabbed Ranwa with a knife, the DCP said. PTI
Man held for filing fake FIR
New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly lodging a fake FIR and orchestrating the theft of his truck loaded with copper scrap worth around Rs 50 lakh, the police said on Monday. According to police, Mukesh (42) planned the theft of his truck with Bablu in exchange for Rs 12 lakh.
