Showers bring relief from heatwave

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

In a sudden change of weather, several parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. The shift in weather patterns was prompted by the formation of storms over southwestern Haryana and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of heavy rainfall in Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Baghpat.

“Dust storms, thunderstorms with rain and gusty winds with speeds of 40-70 km/h are expected to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar (Haryana), Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar and Garhmukteshwar,” stated the IMD.

While eastern India has been experiencing a sudden rise in temperatures, Delhi is expected to have normal weather conditions in the next two days, with periods of moderate rainfall. The temperature in the Capital is likely to remain around 38°C for the next 2-3 days. However, towards the latter half of the week, temperatures may gradually increase by one to two degrees Celsius, according to IMD forecast.

The rainfall in Delhi is attributed to a cyclonic disturbance, which is anticipated to bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall.

As per the IMD weather forecast for Delhi, the sky is expected to remain mainly clear with strong surface winds on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas may experience cloudy weather, with minimum and maximum temperatures ranging between 23°C and 40°C until April 29.

