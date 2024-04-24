Showers bring relief from heatwave

New Delhi, April 23
In a sudden change of weather, several parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. The shift in weather patterns was prompted by the formation of storms over southwestern Haryana and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of heavy rainfall in Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Baghpat.
“Dust storms, thunderstorms with rain and gusty winds with speeds of 40-70 km/h are expected to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar (Haryana), Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar and Garhmukteshwar,” stated the IMD.
While eastern India has been experiencing a sudden rise in temperatures, Delhi is expected to have normal weather conditions in the next two days, with periods of moderate rainfall. The temperature in the Capital is likely to remain around 38°C for the next 2-3 days. However, towards the latter half of the week, temperatures may gradually increase by one to two degrees Celsius, according to IMD forecast.
The rainfall in Delhi is attributed to a cyclonic disturbance, which is anticipated to bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall.
As per the IMD weather forecast for Delhi, the sky is expected to remain mainly clear with strong surface winds on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas may experience cloudy weather, with minimum and maximum temperatures ranging between 23°C and 40°C until April 29.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...