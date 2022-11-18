 Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges : The Tribune India

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

WhatsApp chats revealed a pattern of abuse when Shraddha Walkar lived with Aaftab Poonawala in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

A police personnel rushes with evidence found during the investigation of the Shraddha murder case, in Gurugram, on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi/Mumbai, November 18

Delhi Police on Friday sent teams to Mumbai, Gurgaon and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the Shraddha Walkar murder case even as the victim's chats with friends and co-workers since two years indicated she was once beaten so badly that she could not get off the bed.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has directed police not to use any third degree measures on accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and conduct his narco test within five days. The court had on Thursday granted nod for conducting the truth serum test after police found that Poonawala was constantly changing his statements.

Dating app Bumble on which Poonwala and Walker had met, released a statement calling the incident an "unspeakable crime" and expressed sympathy with the victim's family and loved ones.

The WhatsApp chats revealed a pattern of abuse when Walkar lived with Poonawala in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai. Similarly, pictures of Walkar dating back to 2020 with visible injury marks also surfaced on social media.

Investigators privy to the probe said Poonawala's phone will be sent for forensic examination to identify the people he was in touch with after killing Walkar and to retrieve deleted data.

Police have so far recovered some bones. Prima facie, they resemble human bones, sources said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

According to police officials, after leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala had travelled to several locations and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether something had happened on those trips to trigger the murder.

"Ten special teams formed by Delhi Police were sent to multiple locations including Mumbai, Gurgaon, Himachal Pradesh, Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

"We will talk to the owners and staffers of hotels where the couple had stayed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and also make them identify Poonawala," a source said.

Earlier in the day, a team probing the murder visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where the accused used to work. He was accompanying the police team, an official said.

Searches were also conducted in the premises of the office to find out if he had thrown in the vicinity parts of her dismembered body, the murder weapon or anything related to the case which could prove to be crucial in the investigation.

Following the search, the police were seen carrying a plastic bag containing items recovered from bushes in the vicinity of the office. However, the officials did not reveal the contents of the bag.

Poonawala used to work at the private firm after he and Walkar shifted from Mumbai to the national capital.

"We have to conduct the narco analysis within five days and the test will be conducted in the Delhi facility at Ambedkar hospital. He has been misleading police with contradictory statements and so all the allegations levelled against him are being verified," the official said.

Screenshots of purported chats between Walker and an acquaintance that is believed to have taken place in 2020 has surfaced which indicated that Walker was a victim of domestic violence and sent out distress messages to her friends seeking help from her strained relationship.

Old pictures of her dating back to 2020 with injury marks also surfaced on social media platform raising suspicion that she was physically assaulted.

"... I wont be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki," and "Also I need to make sure he moves out today," are some of the messages she exchanged in the chats.

"Let me know when you reach police station," "Don't b scared,we all are with you", "If u wanna move out then I think u should speak to jesvita", "U guys can share the place and u will be at peace for sometime", are some of the messages she received in exchange.

However, the veracity of the screenshots is yet to be verified and is part of the investigation.

According to Mumbai police officials, the couple were looking for a flat on rent in Vasai, and most of the times Poonawala introduced Walkar as his wife though they were not married, they said.

Meanwhile, a Bumble spokesperson said, "Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walker's family and loved ones. We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs."

Delhi Police is also planning to ask Bumble to analyse the duos dating profiles as well as access accounts of other women Poonawala was in touch with on the same platform.  

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Trending

Watch: ‘Balle-balle’ dance off between 2 Sikh men to the tunes of ‘Tera yaar bolda’ goes viral

3
Punjab

Punjabi film actress Daljeet Kaur dies at 69

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmers' unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

5
Punjab

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan receives threat call

6
Haryana

Gurugram: Parcel worth Rs 96 lakh stolen, case registered

7
Trending

IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

8
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

9
Punjab

Rise in domestic power consumers getting ‘zero bills’ in Punjab

10
Patiala

Patiala lawyers observe 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police

Don't Miss

View All
Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Top News

US visa processing expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in FY 2023; Indians to benefit

US visa processing expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in FY 2023; Indians to benefit

Indians make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B...

Supreme Court rejects NIA plea, orders Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest within 24 hours

Supreme Court rejects NIA plea, orders Gautam Navlakha to be placed under 'house arrest' in 24 hours

Navlakha is lodged in jail in connection with Elgar Parishad...

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

WhatsApp chats revealed a pattern of abuse when Shraddha Wal...

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann

The cabinet decides to directly appoint principals of 16 gov...

Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Savarkar

Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for 'derogatory' remarks against Savarkar

Rahul on Thursday claimed that Savarkar helped British ruler...


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

External Affairs ministry driver held for espionage by Delhi police: was honey-trapped by Pak spy

External Affairs ministry driver held for espionage by Delhi police: was honey-trapped by Pak spy

Gurugram extortion case: Bobby Kataria’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

Aaftab was high on marijuana when he 'killed' Shraddha: Police

Court directs Delhi Police to complete Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala’s narco in 5 days

BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate of graft, releases sting video

Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Cops solve ‘red suitcase’ murder case in Jalandhar, 1 held

Hoshiarpur: Minister Dr Baljit Kaur inaugurates Udarian Bal Vikas Mela, Sakhi Centre

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Online system to collect Tehbazari fee launched

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Ludhiana: Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in Ludhiana district

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap in Ludhiana district

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across Ludhiana city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

12 fake Scheduled Caste certificates cancelled in Patiala

12 fake Scheduled Caste certificates cancelled in Patiala

Patiala lawyers observe 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases