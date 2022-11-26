Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

New Delhi, November 26
The Delhi Police has questioned the woman who visited the residence of Aaftab Amin Poonawala after the murder of his live-in partner in south Delhi's Mehrauli, officials said on Saturday.
Police said Poonawala came in contact with the woman, a psychologist, through a dating application and called her to his residence.
Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping those across the city over several days.
The pieces of Walkar's body were kept inside the refrigerator when he called the psychologist at his place, according to police sources.
The woman has been interrogated, police said.
A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Poonawala to judicial custody for 13 days, police said.
The accused was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody which was further extended for another five days on November 17.
On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody.
The polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory here. Poonawala reached the FSL at Rohini here for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm, police said.
