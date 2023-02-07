New Delhi, February 7
Aaftab Amin Poonawala was dating several women through an app and even brought one to his residence while the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar were lying in the house, the Delhi police claimed in the charge sheet filed before a city court.
Giving a chilling account of the gory crime, the police alleged that Poonawala’s partner Walkar was “already living in constant fear of getting killed” even before the accused decided to get rid of her in a barbaric and brutal manner.
According to excerpts of the 6,629-page-long charge sheet, accessed by PTI, soon after the murder of Walkar, the accused again came in contact with several women through Bumble, a dating app.
Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur locality.
He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.
A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Delhi Police to court
Delhi court takes cognisance of 6,629-page charge sheet file...
Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation
Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said Northern Command is in a hig...
India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani’s rise: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi was speaking for the first time in the House af...
Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge
She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning
Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court
A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...