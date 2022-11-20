 Shradha murder case: Delhi Police call 3 persons in Maharashtra to record statements : The Tribune India

Shradha murder case: Delhi Police call 3 persons in Maharashtra to record statements

The process is under way at the Vasai crime branch office, say officials

Shradha murder case: Delhi Police call 3 persons in Maharashtra to record statements

Photo: Instagram/Shraddha Walker



PTI

Mumbai, November 20

A Delhi Police team called three persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday to record their statements in connection with the case of murder of call centre employee Shraddha Walkar, an official said.

The process of recording the statements was under way at the Vasai crime branch office, he said.

The three persons knew Walkar, the official said without giving more details.

Walkar, 27, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi in May this year.

The Delhi Police team is in Manikpur in Palghar district's Vasai, which is the native area of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police team recorded statements of four persons in Palghar, including two men from whom Walkar had sought assistance after she was assaulted by Poonawala in 2020, officials said earlier.

The other two persons whose statements were recorded are a former manager of the call centre in Mumbai, where Shraddha was working, and her female friend.

The Delhi Police on Sunday conducted fresh searches across the national capital, including the forest areas of Chhattarpur and the locality where Poonawala and Walkar used to live, officials said.

The police have scaled up the searches in Mehrauli and at Poonawala's flat in a bid to recover remaining parts of Walkar's body and the murder weapon, as his custody remand expires on Tuesday.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

3
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

4
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

5
Trending

Sheep flock walking clockwise in circles for last 12 days in China bemuses onlookers, see viral video

6
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

7
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

8
Entertainment

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

9
Nation

Retired Punjab cadre IAS officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

10
Impact Feature

Black Bird 4K Drone : (2022 Warning!) Untold Truth About BlackBird 4K Drone?

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal

Evokes mixed response as there is still no clarity on the te...

World has waited far too long for this: India on compensation fund approved at UN climate talk

World has waited far too long for this: India on compensation fund approved at UN climate talk

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the world sh...

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

‘Piglets’ investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

Delhi police arrest 4 sharpshooters of slain gangster Jitender Gogi

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship