 Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community : The Tribune India

Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

A dozen palm trees were planted once again outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in the society's common

Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

Palm trees planted in front of arrested politician Shrikant Tyagi residence, in the common garden in front of her apartment at Grand Omaxe society in Noida. PTI Photo

PTI

Noida, September 28

The Noida Authority on Wednesday surveyed the Grand Omaxe society here for encroachments by other residents after a protest by scores of Tyagi community members who came out in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed outside the society in Sector 93B as tension brewed in the housing complex Tuesday evening.

The protest was called off around 5 pm Wednesday after local officials gave their assurance to look into the matter. 

"Adequate police have been deployed at the site since Tuesday. There has been no law and order situation. We are monitoring the situation here," DCP (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh, who was at the protest site, had earlier told PTI.

The Noida Authority had started a survey to review the encroachments inside the housing society.

"The survey team comprised six officials of the planning department and six engineers, while six police personnel accompanied them during the survey," an official told PTI.

"Some society residents also resisted the survey, which anyway was completed by Wednesday evening and its report would be submitted by Thursday for further action," the official said.

The fresh controversy erupted after over a dozen palm trees were planted once again outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in the society's common area on Tuesday afternoon despite police presence in the housing complex.

This triggered tension in the housing society with residents once again complaining about it and scores of Tyagi community members later reaching Grand Omaxe for an overnight protest, led by regional leader of the community Mangay Ram Tyagi.

Addressing her community members outside the society, Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi, alleged discrimination against her family.

"There have been several encroachments in the society but action was taken only in our case even when there was not a single complaint against us," Anu Tyagi said, alleging politicisation of the matter.

Scores of Tyagi community members had gathered on the service lane outside the society Tuesday evening and stayed there till Wednesday evening before calling off their protest after assurance by local authority.

"We are here in support of our community members. Our only demand is that the same law should be applied to everyone.

 “There are many residents who have encroached on the common area of the society but only Shrikant Tyagi's property was bulldozed and his plants removed," Dharmendra Tyagi, who had come from Ghaziabad, told PTI. 

According to officials, encroachment notices were issued to around 300 residents of the society by the local authority.

A controversy erupted on August 5, when Tyagi was confronted by a woman resident over his alleged encroachment of the common grounds of the apartments.

Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman resident of the society after he was challenged by her. 

He was also heard hurling expletives at the woman, who objected to his installing plants in the common area. 

In the wake of the controversy, the BJP had denied links with Tyagi, who had remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act, among other charges. 

He is currently in jail and the matter for bail is in the Allahabad High Court.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

2
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

3
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

6
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

7
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary today; stage set for celebrations at Khatkar Kalan

8
Himachal

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

9
Diaspora

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plans to address it

10
Nation

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress disciplinary panel issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists, no action against CM

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

In a first for PGI, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested