Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

PTI

Noida, September 28

The Noida Authority on Wednesday surveyed the Grand Omaxe society here for encroachments by other residents after a protest by scores of Tyagi community members who came out in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed outside the society in Sector 93B as tension brewed in the housing complex Tuesday evening.

The protest was called off around 5 pm Wednesday after local officials gave their assurance to look into the matter.

"Adequate police have been deployed at the site since Tuesday. There has been no law and order situation. We are monitoring the situation here," DCP (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh, who was at the protest site, had earlier told PTI.

The Noida Authority had started a survey to review the encroachments inside the housing society.

"The survey team comprised six officials of the planning department and six engineers, while six police personnel accompanied them during the survey," an official told PTI.

"Some society residents also resisted the survey, which anyway was completed by Wednesday evening and its report would be submitted by Thursday for further action," the official said.

The fresh controversy erupted after over a dozen palm trees were planted once again outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in the society's common area on Tuesday afternoon despite police presence in the housing complex.

This triggered tension in the housing society with residents once again complaining about it and scores of Tyagi community members later reaching Grand Omaxe for an overnight protest, led by regional leader of the community Mangay Ram Tyagi.

Addressing her community members outside the society, Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi, alleged discrimination against her family.

"There have been several encroachments in the society but action was taken only in our case even when there was not a single complaint against us," Anu Tyagi said, alleging politicisation of the matter.

Scores of Tyagi community members had gathered on the service lane outside the society Tuesday evening and stayed there till Wednesday evening before calling off their protest after assurance by local authority.

"We are here in support of our community members. Our only demand is that the same law should be applied to everyone.

“There are many residents who have encroached on the common area of the society but only Shrikant Tyagi's property was bulldozed and his plants removed," Dharmendra Tyagi, who had come from Ghaziabad, told PTI.

According to officials, encroachment notices were issued to around 300 residents of the society by the local authority.

A controversy erupted on August 5, when Tyagi was confronted by a woman resident over his alleged encroachment of the common grounds of the apartments.

Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman resident of the society after he was challenged by her.

He was also heard hurling expletives at the woman, who objected to his installing plants in the common area.

In the wake of the controversy, the BJP had denied links with Tyagi, who had remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act, among other charges.

He is currently in jail and the matter for bail is in the Allahabad High Court.