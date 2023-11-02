Sikh community delegation meets Palestinian Ambassador, offers humanitarian aid

New Delhi, November 2
A Sikh community delegation led by former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjeet Singh GK met the Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al-Hija on Thursday and offered help to those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.
“Our community always roots for peace and harmony and as a humanitarian gesture, we want to extend help to those who are affected by the Israel-Hamas war,” Manjeet Singh GK told PTI.
The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Ambassador after the meeting mentioning their concerns about the ongoing conflict and offering to help.
“We understand that Palestine is currently facing a humanitarian crisis and we offer our assistance to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and their requirements of civil and food supplies. Sikhs around the world are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives in both Israel and Palestine,” the memorandum read.
“Our community always vowed for global peace and harmony. We urge upon all parties to desist from indulging in warfare and maintain global peace and harmony,” it added.
Manjeet Singh GK, president of the JAGO Party, further said, “Whoever needs help, whether it is Israel or Palestine, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid.”
