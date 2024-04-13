Sikh jatha leaves for Pak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

To mark the establishment of the Khalsa Panth, a group of 192 pilgrims are set to participate in religious activities at gurdwaras in Pakistan.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) coordinated the group. DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said that this group has left for Pakistan from Delhi and will enter Pakistan tomorrow. They will return after participating in programmes related to Khalsa Panth and Baisakhi.

The group has permission to visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib, Dehra Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

