Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

Sikhs are fed up with Khalistanis and their activities are shameful to the majority of the community, said 30-year-old Jyot Jeet Singh whose video holding a placard with the message “Say No To Khalistan” at Delhi’s Connaught Place has gone viral.

Singh said his action, which came amid strained ties between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh terrorist, drew him both praise and abuse online.

In the 2.40-minute video shot at Connaught Place on October 2, Singh in a yellow turban can be seen holding a placard with “Mera Bharat Meri Jaan” and “Say No To Khalistan” written on it. It also shows people shaking hands with him and making his videos.

Singh, who is now actively involved in politics and anti-radicalisation work here after pursuing a disaster management course in London, told PTI, “While I got thousands of messages and calls from Sikhs lauding me for taking the bold step, there were also those who threatened and abused me as the video was widely shared on social media.”

“The truth is Sikhs are fed up with Khalistanis. Their activities are shameful to majority of Sikhs as generations of our community sacrificed their lives for the country and the Tricolour,” he said.

Singh, now a spokesperson of the Delhi unit of the BJP, said he learnt about counter-terrorism and anti-radicalisation work as part of his disaster management course.

“I asked many Sikhs why do they not challenge Khalistanis and they said that they were deterred by the possibility of threat and abuse but felt a handful of them are bringing a bad name to Sikhism and causing a lot of damage,” Singh said.

