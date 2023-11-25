Singapore envoy flags fake embassy number plate on private car in Delhi

New Delhi, November 24
The Singapore’s High Commissioner to India on Friday alerted the Delhi Police about a fake diplomatic corps number plate of his country on a vehicle spotted in the national capital.
The High Commissioner, Simon Wong, taking on X posted a photo of the car and wrote “This is not our embassy car.”
He alerted the police and urged the people to be extra careful when they see this car unattended. Especially, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
In India, only diplomatic vehicles can have blue number plates with the letters “CD- Corps Diplomatique” followed by a two-digit code and a registration number.
