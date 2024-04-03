Singh gets bail after 6 months; can’t suppress truth, says AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

After senior leader Sanjay Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders said they stand vindicated, saying: “One can suppress the truth but cannot erase it.”

Not the right time to celebrate This is the victory of truth. I had full faith in the judicial process, but this is not the right time to celebrate. When all my brothers are out, we will celebrate together. — Anita Singh, Sanjay Singh’s wife

The court criticised the ED, noting that no money has been recovered and there is no trace of money. The AAP reacted positively to the development, with Singh being the first party leader to be granted bail in the case.

“The SC questioned that during this time, Dinesh Arora, after being imprisoned, living in jail, became a government witness, and his statements were taken 10 times. There was no mention of Singh in those statements. After that, Arora was arrested again, and in the 11th statement, he says something very vague that one of ‘his men’ gave ‘Sanjay Singh’s man’ Rs 1 crore twice,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said Section 45 of PMLA, which often makes it difficult to get bail, is a harsh and cruel section. “The court should be satisfied that the accused is not guilty of the offence. This is a twin condition. If the court is granting bail, it means that the court believes that Sanjay Singh is innocent,” the senior leader added.

AAP leader Atishi said Sanjay Singh’s bail has proven that ultimately the truth prevails. “We have seen how over the past two years, one by one, AAP leaders were arrested in false cases,” she said.

“First Satyendar Jain was put in jail, then Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal were arrested,” she added. Atishi said two important things came to light during the proceedings: firstly, the money trail has not been established, which the court questioned, and secondly, the entire case of the ED under which Sisodia, Singh and Kejriwal were arrested was based on the statements of approvers.

Attacking the BJP, she reiterated that liquor businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy gave Rs 55 crore to the BJP, which is the only established money trail in this case. AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, “The BJP has been constructing this huge mountain of lies for the last two years, running propaganda that the AAP had committed a huge liquor scam. This mountain of lies has been shaken today. I can assure you that the so-called Delhi’s liquor policy scam will go down in history.”

“Some witnesses have even said this in court that they are being threatened by all means. Their families are being pressurised,” Shah stated.

“Magunta Reddy, based on whose statement Kejriwal was arrested, got the NDA ticket. He’s campaigning everywhere for the Lok Sabha elections with Modi’s poster,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh’s wife Anita Singh said happiness was incomplete with three of her ‘brothers’, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, still behind bars. “This is the victory of truth. I had full faith in the judicial process, but this is not the right time to celebrate. When all my brothers are out, we will celebrate together,” she added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Supreme Court