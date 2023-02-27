 Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP : The Tribune India

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP's achievements, popularity

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Video Grab



PTI

New Delhi, February 27

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday lashed out at the BJP and the Centre and alleged Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest was "nothing but the BJP's dictatorship" and that it was done to divert the public attention from the Adani issue.

"The leader who has been working hard for the development of poor children has been arrested by the CBI. Manish Sisodia's house was thoroughly raided but nothing was found. This is happening to divert the attention of the public from the outrage over Adani," Singh said.

Addressing a press conference, he further alleged that the BJP has been “harassing” those leaders and their parties who sought a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani matter.

"They have started harassing those leaders who were seeking JPC probe into the Adani matter. CBI, SEBI, IT department are all silent now. On one hand, there is Adani who is swindling crores of money and roaming free without any probe and on the other, they are arresting a leader who has been working dedicatedly," he alleged.

The US-based Hindenburg Research had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Singh further claimed that the BJP is “jealous" of the AAP's achievements and popularity.

"The BJP is jealous of the achievements and growing popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party.... I had said yesterday that it is height of dictatorship and I repeat that statement again. But people are watching everything and they will ensure justice. This dictatorship will end soon," he said.

Asserting that the AAP was born out of a movement, he said that its leaders are not scared of going to jail.

Lashing out at the Delhi police, he alleged that police personnel were sent inside the AAP office to detain its workers.

“Police personnel who were deployed to manage the protest came inside our party office and detained our workers and leaders. This is the height of BJP's dictatorship. Delhi Police and all central agencies are working under the instructions of the BJP,” he alleged.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.  

