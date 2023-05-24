Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Delhi Police of manhandling the former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court.

Questions raised over police behaviour Do the police have the right to ill-treat Manish ji? Have the higher authorities asked the police to behave like this. Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, delhi

Sisodia was produced before the court in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was quick to respond to the alleged manhandling video, took to Twitter and asked if the police officials had the right to treat Sisodia that way?.

“Do the police have the right to ill-treat Manish ji? Have the higher authorities asked the police to behave like this?” Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, quoting the video shared by Delhi Education Minister, Atishi Singh, on Twitter.

The Delhi Police has dismissed the accusations as propaganda.

“The allegations of police misbehaviour with Manish Sisodia at the time of arraigning in Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda,” the Delhi Police wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

“The police response publicised in the video was imperative from a security point of view. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody,” the Delhi Police further said.

Later, AAP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating a plot to break the spirit of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP Senior Leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that PM Modi conspired to have Sisodia manhandled in court, aiming to humiliate and mentally weaken him.

He added that the country will “never forget such misbehaviour” with the former education minister of Delhi.