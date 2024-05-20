Sisodia out of jail would’ve saved me from trauma, says Maliwal

New Delhi, May 19
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has been accused by her party of being part of a conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a false case, on Sunday said on X that her party colleagues once sought justice for Nirbhaya but today they are supporting a person accused of assaulting her.
There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, we are out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone.. — Swati Maliwal, Rajya sabha MP
As Kejriwal led a protest march to the BJP headquarters, Maliwal said, “I wish this demonstration had been for Manish Sisodia. Had he been here today, I would not have gone through so much trauma.”
“There was a time when we all came out on the streets to seek justice for Nirbhaya, the victim of December 2012 gangrape. Today, 12 years later, we have come out on the streets to save the accused (Bibhav Kumar) who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone,” said Maliwal, who has been associated with the AAP since its inception more than 10 years ago.
