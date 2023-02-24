Sisodia writes to L-G over teacher training programme in Finland

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday once again requested Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to immediately approve the proposal regarding a Finland-based training programme for teachers of Delhi government schools.

In a letter to the L-G, Manish Sisodia highlighted that the file had been lying on the Saxena’s desk since January 20 without him taking any decision. He said the L-G, as per the laws, could not hold a file for more than 15 days. “Despite this, he has chosen to sit on the file for over a month now, which is unjustified,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

The L-G has repeatedly raised objections to the proposal and stalled the file twice despite receiving government’s approval.

The Deputy Chief Minister had sent a proposal to the L-G on January 20 for a Finland-based teacher training programme for Delhi government schoolteachers, but the file had remained stuck in the L-G’s office since then.

The first batch of government schoolteachers was scheduled to go to Finland in December, but they could not go because of repeated objections raised by the L-G. The next batch is due for March and the file has been pending in the L-G’s office for more than a month.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s letter to the L-G also emphasised that, “The decision of the Delhi Government to send its teachers to Finland for training has attained finality. Therefore, the file must now be returned by the L-G, so that we can start the process of sending our teachers abroad.”