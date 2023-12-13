Six arrested for robbing couple

PTI

New Delhi, December 12

The Delhi Police have arrested six persons for allegedly robbing a couple of Rs 50 lakh, a senior official said today.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the couple from UP had filed a complaint at the Anand Vihar police station on November 28.

He said the arrested accused have been identified as Shahzad, Sayyed, Jameel, Arshad, Lalita Prasad and Shamim. “They were arrested from different places in Bihar, UP and Delhi and Rs 31.46 lakh has been recovered from them so far,” he said.