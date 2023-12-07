Six arrested with 48 kg marijuana

PTI

New Delhi, December 6

Delhi Police has arrested six people and recovered 48 kgs of fine-quality marijuana from their possession. The accused allegedly used to sell marijuana to students of universities based in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, they said. According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh (36), Thiyam Rabikanta Singh (32), Rudransh Gupta (33), Lakshay Bhatiya, Girik Aggarwal, a final year BBA student, and Khalid Zafar.

