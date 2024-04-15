Six buses catch fire in Dwarka school

PTI

New Delhi, April 14

Six buses parked in a private school in Delhi’s Dwarka area caught fire on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blaze, which broke out in two buses, later spread to four more buses and two rooms on the ground floor of the school building, they said.

A call regarding fire at RD Rajpal Public School in Dwarka’s Sector-9 was received at 2.53 pm, they said.

“Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The reason behind fire is yet to be ascertained. The operation is ongoing,” an official said.

According to officials, the flames, which spread to four more busses and two rooms on the ground floor, was extinguished at 4.35 pm.

“Our cooling operation is still going on and the matter was informed to the police to determine the cause of the fire,” the official said.