Six buses catch fire in Dwarka school

New Delhi, April 14
Six buses parked in a private school in Delhi’s Dwarka area caught fire on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.
The blaze, which broke out in two buses, later spread to four more buses and two rooms on the ground floor of the school building, they said.
A call regarding fire at RD Rajpal Public School in Dwarka’s Sector-9 was received at 2.53 pm, they said.
“Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The reason behind fire is yet to be ascertained. The operation is ongoing,” an official said.
According to officials, the flames, which spread to four more busses and two rooms on the ground floor, was extinguished at 4.35 pm.
“Our cooling operation is still going on and the matter was informed to the police to determine the cause of the fire,” the official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped