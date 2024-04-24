Six minors among 8 hurt in wall collapse

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Eight people — six minors and two women — suffered injuries on Tuesday after a wall reportedly collapsed on them at Khirki Extension.

The police said they received a PCR call at 6 pm regarding a wall collapse at the Malviya Nagar police station.

“When a team reached the spot, it found that a wall on the top floor of the house had collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to residents of a neighbouring house,” an officer said.

It is learnt that the victims were on their roof at the time when a sudden rainfall and storm were witnessed in the area.

They were identified as Paro (35), Juna (43), Ananya (4), Seeta (7), Ashika (7), Deepika (7), Puneet (3) and Nirmala (15). “They are all being discharged from the hospital,” the officer said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.