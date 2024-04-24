Six minors among 8 hurt in wall collapse

New Delhi, April 23
Eight people — six minors and two women — suffered injuries on Tuesday after a wall reportedly collapsed on them at Khirki Extension.
The police said they received a PCR call at 6 pm regarding a wall collapse at the Malviya Nagar police station.
“When a team reached the spot, it found that a wall on the top floor of the house had collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to residents of a neighbouring house,” an officer said.
It is learnt that the victims were on their roof at the time when a sudden rainfall and storm were witnessed in the area.
They were identified as Paro (35), Juna (43), Ananya (4), Seeta (7), Ashika (7), Deepika (7), Puneet (3) and Nirmala (15). “They are all being discharged from the hospital,” the officer said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...