Six months after Parl security breach, Police file chargesheet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

The Delhi Police special cell on Friday filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the Parliament security breach case at the Patiala House Court. The chargesheet names the six arrested — Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma and Neelam Azad.

The court was informed that while the investigation regarding these six is complete, further investigation continues. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh submitted to the court that sanctions for prosecution under Section 186 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are pending. A supplementary chargesheet is expected within two weeks.

The accused were present in court as their judicial custody was up for review. The court extended their custody until July 15 and scheduled the submission of the supplementary chargesheet for the same date.

The incident occurred on December 13 last year, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. Two accused, Sharma (27) and Manoranjan (34), breached the three layers of security, jumped from the visitors’ gallery and opened coloured smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha during a live proceeding. Simultaneously, Shinde (25) and Azad (37) activated smoke canisters outside Parliament while raising slogans and were arrested.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 34 (common intention), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, as well as Sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy) of the UAPA.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lalit Jha #Parliament security breach