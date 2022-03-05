Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

It is an extension of foot over bridge inside railway station and connects Ajmeri Gate side of the railway platform with New Delhi metro station as well as the multi-level parking across Bhavbhuti Marg through multiple entry and exit points

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

View of newly-inaugurated skywalk connecting New Delhi railway station to metro station, in New Delhi, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

In a major boon for commuters, especially those relying on public transport, a dedicated skywalk providing seamless connectivity between the New Delhi railway station and the neighbouring metro station was thrown open for public on Saturday.

The 242-metre long modern facility will also help in streamlining the traffic flow on the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station, officials said.

The skywalk has been provided with escalators along with facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras.

“The dedicated skywalk, constructed by the DMRC in collaboration with Northern Railway, for providing seamless connectivity between the Ajmeri Gate side and the adjacent New Delhi Metro stations on the Yellow Line and the Airport Express Line was opened for passenger use from today morning,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The newly-constructed skywalk is an extension of the foot over bridge (FOB) inside the railway station and connects the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway platform with the New Delhi metro station as well as the multi-level parking across Bhavbhuti Marg through multiple entry and exit points.

The construction of this unique skywalk in a hub witnessing significant traffic was a major engineering challenge which was further compounded by the disruptions posed due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“The structure had to be built above a functional underground metro station just 3 metre below, with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg. Also, the bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures at the far ends ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The New Delhi metro station is located on the Yellow Line of the network with interchange station facility for Airport Export Line.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

2
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

3
Nation

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

6
Bathinda

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

7
Punjab

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Sumedh Saini in all future criminal cases

8
Comment

The semi-final in UP

9
World

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation

10
Sports

Game on at Mohali on day of Kohli-mania

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, Ukraine students make last video before moving to border

Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, Ukraine students make last video before moving to Russian border

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation

The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)

Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Embassy

Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine

Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...

NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions

NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions

However, the Commission has said that the candidates must co...

Three Punjabis from Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...

Cities

View All

Lawmaker heads to Poland, says will arrange transport

MP Gurjeet Aujla heads to Poland, says will arrange transport for Indian students in Ukraine

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four arrested by Amritsar police

Guru Nanak Dev University researchers find sustainable way to degrade plastic

14 more Ukraine students back safely in Amritsar; one reaches Abohar

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Living in constant fear of getting killed anytime, say medicos

Chandigarh allows private schools to give 15 pc fee waiver

Students hold protest against Canadian govt

International cricket makes a comeback at PCA stadium, Mohali

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Barely escaped death, says city youth on return from war zone

Barely escaped death, says Jalandhar youth on return from Ukraine war zone

Jalandhar youth offers free taxi service to Ukraine returnees

Training session held for counting staff in Jalandhar district

Selfie points at stinking dumps in Jalandhar

Short sagas of Partition compiled in a book

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 women, labourer held for immoral trafficking in Mandi Ahmedgarh

12 booked for bid to kill schoolboy in Ludhiana

Man duped of Rs 1.5 crore in Lamborghini deal, 3 booked in Ludhiana

Ukraine crisis: It’s second life, dream come true, unbelievable, say Students

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes ‘soft’ on officials

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes 'soft' on officials

Dairy-shifting project of Patiala marred by politics, Congress councillors for Vigilance probe

Ukraine crisis: Get kids out of war zone first, Centre urged

Patiala: 3 held with 280-kg poppy husk

Students hold protest, seek representation for Punjab in BBMB